Record Turnout for RiverArts’ Annual Empty Bowls Fundraiser

by

Chestertown’s 9th Annual Empty Bowls, sponsored by the RiverArts Clay Studio, is pleased to announce that it raised $5,000 in funds to benefit the Kent County Food Pantry. This popular community event was held April 17 at the Christ United Methodist Church in Chestertown.

For the price of a $25 ticket, $10 for students, guests enjoyed a meal of soup, bread, and dessert in a keepsake handmade pottery bowl. The Clay Studio potters created the bowls, which are a reminder of all the empty bowls in the world.

This event was sponsored by RiverArts, Bookplate, Evergrain Bread Company, Figg’s Ordinary, Germaine’s, Carla Massoni Gallery, Mimi’s Closet, Peaceful World Enterprise, and Welcome Home.

No one should go to bed hungry.

RiverArts Galleries & Gift Shop 315 High Street, Suite 106, Chestertown, MD 21620 – (in the breezeway). Tuesday – Friday, 11 AM to 5:30 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 5:30PM, Sunday 11 AM – 3 PM, First Fridays until 8 PM.

Clay Studio, 204 High St

KidSPOT Creativity Center next door to the gallery.

ArtsAlive! Center 200 High St.