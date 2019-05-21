Memorial Day Music at the Oxford Community Center

by

Sammy Miller & The Congregation to perform Saturday night

Memorial Day weekend just got a little more fun, thanks to Sammy Miller & The Congregation’s upcoming show at the Oxford Community Center.

The widely-popular Jazz on the Chesapeake concert series returns on Saturday, May 25th, with a lively, energetic performance of jazz music that feels as good as it sounds.

Rooted in swing, the group’s portfolio spans the American songbook with toe-tapping rhythms and an all-around feel-good vibe—fittingly self-described as “joyful jazz.”

“We take joy seriously,” says bandleader Miller. “There needs to be more of that in the world.”

Sammy Miller & The Congregation takes the OCC stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $50. There are still a few left, so get ‘em while you can!

A Grammy-award nominated musician, Miller—who’s also the band’s drummer—is as passionate about mastering the artform as he is entertaining his audiences. It stems, he thinks, from playing music with his family during his childhood. When he was five years old, he and his four siblings started a family band.

“I think I picked the drums. I certainly didn’t resist,” he adds, laughing.

Miller believes music, particularly of the live variety, should be used to build and inspire community. Even more so, he just wants the audience to have fun.

“I’m very into standup comedy,” he says. “My goal as an adult is to figure out a way to put these things together.”

Miller formed The Congregation shortly after receiving his Master’s at The Julliard School, with the intent of providing a live experience—an avenue in which he felt he could entertain, enrich, and uplift audiences across the country.

“It’s that ephemeral thing that’s only going to happen one time,” he says, referring to the fleeting beauty of a live show. “I want to give people an impact.”

Whether you’re a jazz aficionado or not, one thing is certain when it comes to Sammy Miller & The Congregation: You’ll leave their performance feeling much better than when you got there.

“I’ve been to enough bad shows, I would never put someone through that,” Miller says, with a laugh. “It’s going to be a great time!”

Catch Sammy Miller & The Congregation on Saturday, May 25th at the Oxford Community Center. The performance is presented by Chesapeake Music’s Jazz on the Chesapeake in partnership with Oxford Community Center. Tickets are $50. Show at 8 p.m. For more

information or to purchase tickets, visit Jazzonthechesapeake.com or call 410-819-0380.