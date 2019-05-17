Chester River Health Foundation to Honor Saunders at Golf Fundraiser

by

Twenty-five years ago, the Chester River Health Foundation’s first fundraising goal was to fund the construction of a $450,000 outpatient kidney dialysis facility on the hospital’s campus. Then newly-elected Foundation board member C. Daniel Saunders, Esq., said, “How about a golf tournament fundraiser?” The rest is history.

On May 31, 2019, the Foundation will host its 25th annual golf tournament at the Chester River Yacht & Country Club and will honor Saunders, co-founder of the event, He and his wife, Donna, have been top philanthropic supporters of the Chestertown hospital for years and have sponsored of this tournament’s $10,000 putting contest since its inception.

Sponsored for a second consecutive year by the Chester River Hospital Center Auxiliary, this year’s tournament will raise funds for a chemistry analyzer for the laboratory at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.

“A chemistry analyzer is the backbone of all diagnostic laboratory work at the hospital,” said Sue Edson, Auxiliary president. “The machines run 24/7/365 and virtually every emergency patient, lab outpatients and all inpatients have tests run on this equipment. The new chemistry analyzer, which costs $200,000, offers enhanced technologies that enable the hospital to replace two of the existing machines with one that is state-of-the art.”

Noting the importance of purchasing the new equipment, the Auxiliary has made a significant donation – $30,000 – as the golf tournament sponsor.

Tee time for this rain or shine event is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. In tribute to Saunders, a fan of steel drum music, golfers and volunteers will be entertained by disc jockey Pres Jacobs, who will play island-style music during golfer check-in and the buffet lunch, which begins at 11:00 a.m.

Many events along the course, staffed by hospital employees and Auxiliary volunteers, will give golfers opportunities to win a host of donated prizes – including a trip to the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami, gift certificates and cash.

Registration and sponsorship information can be found on the Chester River Health Foundation’s website at: www.umcrhf.org/events or by phone at (410) 810-5661.

