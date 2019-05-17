Jesus Christ Superstar Coming to Church Hill Theatre

by

With a raucous score, Andrew Lloyd Weber’s 1970 rock opera, Jesus Christ Superstar is going to enthrall audiences this June. Telling the biblical story of the last days of Jesus’ life from the perspective of Judas, this musical is not to be missed. The Church Hill Theatre revival, directed by Shelagh Grasso, will run for nine performances from June 7-23. CHT’s summer musicals are always the highlight of the theatrical season and Jesus Christ Superstar will appeal to audiences of all ages.

Grasso has assembled a stellar cast for this production. Mark Wiening takes on the role of Jesus, with Max Hagen portraying Judas. Mary is played by Stav Pinder, Caiaphas by Doug Porter, Annas by Brian Whitaker. Matt Folker will portray Pontius Pilate, Greg Minahan plays Herod and Simon and Peter are played by Nevin Dawson and Bob McGrory respectively. Jesus Christ Superstar includes a large ensemble, with each member having featured moments; priests, soul girls, apostles and more are played by Ken Gresh, David Ryan, Goldy Vansant, Grace McCreary, Natalie Lane, Melissa McGlynn, Sarah Ensor, Fred Welsh, Ed Vance, Jim Johnson, Connie Fallon, Colleen Minahan, Maya McGrory, Helen Vansant, Calla McCluskey, Heather Joyce Byers, Krista Roark, Shayla Moore, Liz Clark, Becca Van Aken, Laura McGrory, and Jane Jewell.

Joining Shlagh Grasso’s production staff are musical director Julie Lawrence, producer Sally Borghardt, choreographer Kendall Davis, stage manager Michelle Christopher, lighting designer Kat Melton, sound designer Chris Grasso, and costume designer Tina Johnson. Set design is done by Shelagh and Carmelo Grasso with construction by Carmelo Grasso, Tom Rhodes, Speedy Christopher and Jim Johnson. Also helping out backstage are Steve Atkinson, Speedy Christopher Jr, and Robbie Spray.

Jesus Christ Superstar’s music was written by Andrew Lloyd Weber with lyrics written by Tim Rice. Originally written as a rock opera album, it transferred to Broadway in 1971 and has become a classic.

Jesus Christ Superstar opens on Friday, June 7, and will run through Sunday, June 23, with Friday and Saturday performances at 8 pm and Sunday matinees at 2 pm. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for member, and $10 for students. Reservations (strongly advised well in advance) can be made by calling the box office at 410-556-6003 or online at www.churchhilltheatre.org