Carolyn Fuss Thompson joins Heck & Company

Carolyn Fuss Thompson, an experienced non-profit professional, has been named an associate with Heck & Company, the fundraising consulting firm announced this week..

Fuss Thompson specializes in volunteer management, communications, marketing, program development and event planning and has worked with the Humane Society of Kent County, Washington College, and the American Red Cross of Central Maryland. She also performed two years of national service with Volunteer Maryland!, an AmeriCorps program, and served as a volunteer management consultant for YouthBuild U.S.A. A recipient of the Governor’s Citation in 1999 and 2000 for accomplishments made in AmeriCorps.

A graduate of Washington College, Carolyn holds a Masters degree in Nonprofit Management from Notre Dame University in Baltimore, where she earned the top Academic Achievement Award in 2006.

“Carolyn is an enormous asset and we are very fortunate to have recruited her,” Principal Barbara Heck said. “We are delighted to be able to offer her many talents to our clients.”

Heck & Company provides on-site fundraising expertise to non-profits on Maryland’s Eastern Shore and beyond. The firm helps organizations with campaign planning and implementation, major gift strategy, annual giving, stewardship, prospect research and management, grant writing, corporate and foundation relations, marketing and graphic design, special events, and social media.