You are here: Home / Arts / Homepage Highlights / Spy Poem: Lying by Stan Salett

Spy Poem: Lying by Stan Salett

May 5, 2019 by Leave a Comment
Share

Lying Is Fine
(with considerable apology and great appreciation to E.E.Cummings )

lying is fine)but Truth
  
?o
baby
i
  
wouldn’t like
  
Truth if Truth
were
good:for
  
when(instead of stopping to think)you
  
begin to feel of it, lying
‘s miraculous
why?be
  
cause lying is
  
perfectly natural;perfectly
putting
it mildly lively(but
  
Truth
  
is strictly
scientific
& artificial &
  
evil & legal)
  
we thank thee
god
almighty for lying
(forgive us,o life ! the sin of Truth

Stan Salett has been a policy adviser to the Kennedy, Carter, and Clinton administrations and is the author of The Edge of Politics: Stories from the Civil Rights Movement, the War on Poverty, and the Challenges of School Reform and Beyond the Scene He now lives in Kent County, Maryland and has been an advisor to the Spy since 2010. 

 

Filed Under: Homepage Highlights, Portal Highlights
|

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

*

×
We're glad you're enjoying The Chestertown Spy.

Sign up for the the free email blast to see what's new in the Spy. It's delivered right to your inbox at 3PM sharp.

Sign up here.
×

Make a DonationMaybe later