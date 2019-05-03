Spring Fling at Sultana Featuring the High and Wide’s Happening May 3rd!

by

Embrace the spring season and jumpstart your weekend by joining the Sultana Education Foundation this Friday, May 3rd, for their Spring Fling Event from 5-8pm. The event will feature the beloved hometown string quartet, “The High and Wides”, and a craft beer truck in the parking lot of the Holt Education Center Building. Praised by both the Washington Post and Baltimore Magazine, the High and Wides are “apostles of hillbilly boogie”, and “a breath of fresh country air”. The band flawlessly blends traditional mountain music with bluegrass, country, boogie, rockabilly and western swing through vocals, guitar, bass, fiddle, banjo and mandolin.

Admission is free and completely open to the public. Beer is $4 per and available to attendees 21 and older. So, bring a friend, or several, kick back, and enjoy a cold one with Sultana as we celebrate another amazing opening season of educational programming and warm weather!