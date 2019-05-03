Mid-Shore Community Foundation to Host Leadership Program May 17

by

On Friday, May 17, 2019, the Mid-Shore Community Foundation is hosting a leadership program featuring John (Johnny) O’Brien, former Princeton footballer, leadership coach and author.

Johnny O’Brien had a remarkably tragic beginning and as a small child he was sent to the Milton Hershey School – the legendary school for orphans, founded by Milton Hershey of Hershey candy. Despite all odds, Johnny thrived at the Hershey School and went on to attend Princeton University, where he currently serves as Trustee Emeritus. Following Princeton, Johnny founded Renaissance Leadership – one of the first firms devoted to leadership development, with clients such as American Express, Pfizer, AT&T and Smith Barney. After years of coaching Fortune 500 Executives on enlightened leadership and high-performance teamwork, Johnny was called to serve his former alma mater. In 2002, Johnny was named Milton Hershey School’s eighth president and was tasked with restoring the school’s mission and character-building culture. He has captured his journey in an extraordinary memoir titled, Semisweet: An Orphan’s Journey Through the School the Hersheys Built and on May 17th he will share his lessons and insight with us!

The program will begin at 9:00 AM and will be held in the Todd Performing Arts Center at Chesapeake College, 1000 College Circle, Wye Mills, MD 21679. The program will end around noon and lunch will be provided. Advance registration is required. The $20 registration fee is a donation (tax-deductible) to the MSCF Founders Fund which provides discretionary grants targeting the needs of the Mid-Shore.