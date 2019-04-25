Kristen Owen Attains Certified Financial Planner Certification

by

Chesapeake Bank and Trust Company is pleased to announce that Kristen Owen, CFP®, Assistant Vice President, has been authorized by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards (CFP Board) to use the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ and CFP® certification marks in accordance with CFP Board certification and renewal requirements. Ms. Owen has been employed by Chesapeake Bank and Trust Company since December 2005, and has managed Chesapeake Investment Services, a division of Chesapeake Bank and Trust Company, as Investment Adviser Representative since April 2015.

The CFP® marks identify those individuals who have met the rigorous experience and ethical requirements of the CFP Board, have successfully completed financial planning coursework and have passed the CFP® Certification Examination covering the following areas: the financial planning process, risk management, investments, tax planning and management, retirement and employee benefits, and estate planning. CFP® professionals also agree to meet ongoing continuing education requirements and to uphold CFP Board’s Code of Ethics and Professional Responsibility, Rules of Conduct and Financial Planning Practice Standards. CFP Board is a nonprofit certification organization with a mission to benefit the public by granting the CFP® certification and upholding it as the recognized standard of excellence for personal financial planning.

“We are delighted that Kristen has obtained this premier financial planning certification and continues to expand her knowledge to better serve our clients,” remarked Glenn Wilson, President and CEO of Chesapeake Bank and Trust.

Kristen began working at Chesapeake Bank and Trust Company shortly after graduating from McDaniel College with a B.A. in History. Originally from Kingstown, she now lives in Fairlee with her husband, Chris. Kristen currently serves on the Boards of Directors of Garfield Center for the Arts and Main Street Historic Chestertown, and previously served as President of Downtown Chestertown Association.

The office of Chesapeake Investment Services is located inside Chesapeake Bank and Trust Company’s main branch at 245 High Street, Chestertown, Maryland. Kristen can be reached at 410-778-1600 or kowen@chesapeakeinvest.com.

Securities and Advisory Services offered through Geneos Wealth Management, Inc.

Member FINRA/SIPC.