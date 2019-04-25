Gunston School Triathlon Team Dominates Podium in Hagerstown

by

On Saturday, April 20th, Gunston School’s inaugural triathlon season began with their first competition at the Hagerstown Duathlon. The Heron triathletes competed against 117 athletes across all age groups. Gunston earned top-three finishes in the boys’ 16 under and boys’ 17-19 divisions. Additionally, Gunston’s Katie Staley won the girls’ 17-19 division.

Gunston’s top two athletes, junior Max Scott and freshman Thomas Umidi, challenged the field to earn top-25 finishes with Scott’s second run-split being a top-10 time amongst all competitors.

In November, Gunston announced the expansion of its athletic offerings to include golf, cross country and triathlon. These programs were carefully considered by the athletics and admissions offices to support the strengths and areas of growth within its athletic program, particularly triathlon. Proximity to the waterfront and wide-open farm roads led to the creation of this program.

“This was a dream realized,” Director of Athletics and triathlon coach Jon Mellinger said. “Having our triathletes put on their race kits and tow the line in the green and white for the very first time, at their first ever multisport race, is the product of our athletes’ dedication, hard work, and insurmountable community support.”