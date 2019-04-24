Delmarva Review: Cotton Mouth by Holly Karapetkova

by

“And the field for cotton goods, that is every day enlarging, as

the East is answering to the impatient calls of commerce, gives

no prospect of a speedy check to this vast power of the produce

of the slave.”

⎯ A Carolinian, Slavery in the Southern States, 1852

Luck is a field

white as stars

in a sky of jade

harvest season

heads full of cotton

hands full of cotton

we dream of buds

aching green with envy

flaring their white

blossoms open at dawn

pink by sundown

then red

withering until

the bolls beneath

crack open

foaming white

this high cotton

we’re rolling in

our mouths

so full we choke

on our own spit

Holly Karapetkova’s poems and translations from the Bulgarian have recently appeared in Prairie Schooner, Alaska Quarterly Review, Poetry Northwest, Delmarva Review, and other publications. Her second book, Towline, won the Vern Rutsala Poetry Contest and was published by Cloudbank Books. She chairs the Literature and Languages Department at Marymount University. Her website is www.Karapetkova.com.

