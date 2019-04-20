Kent County Offers Special Tour of Its Small Museums May 4

by

On Saturday May 4, 2019, residents and visitors alike can experience the unique small museums that tell Kent County’s history. From 10 am until 4 pm, 9 of the Counties 11 small museums will be open. (Rock Hall Museum is closed due to municipal elections and Tolchester Revisited is closed and working on a new location in which to re open.)

You are encouraged to pick one museum to start and make your way across the county to see antique airplanes, tractors, and boats as well as an African American School House, a meeting y’all of the Grand Army of the Republic and a refurbished fishing arc.

Enjoy the beautiful Kent County landscape, lunch in Chestertown, Rock Hall, Galena, or Kennedyville, and take some time to experience the history of our Maryland’s smallest and most rural county.

Pick up a “museum pass” at your first stop and check off as many as you can. Drop your pass at your final Stop to be entered for random prize drawings. Also post photos on Facebook and Instagram using the hashtag #TourMOK for additional prizes by random drawing. Brochures with maps available at all museum locations and the Visitors Center in Chestertown.

The tour is presented by the Museums of Kent County with support from the Kent County Office of Tourism and the Kent County Arts Council www.kentcounty.gov/Museums