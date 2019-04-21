Candidate Forum for Rock Hall April 28

by

On Sunday April 28 candidates for mayor and town council of Rock Hall will participate in a forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Kent County and the Greater Rock Hall Business Association. It will be held at the Rock Hall Fire House in the Chesapeake Room. The forum for Council candidates will begin at 2:00 and the forum for candidates for Mayor will begin at 3:15.

Lt. Gen. Steven B. Croker, USAF (ret.) will moderate the forums. Candidates will have an opportunity to introduce themselves and answer questions they have received in advance from the League of Women Voters. Audience members may submit questions to be answered by the candidates, and each candidate will also present closing remarks.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization dedicated to promoting informed and active citizen participation in government; it does not support or oppose any candidates for office or political parties. In accordance with the League’s 501-c-3 status and Federal election laws, no demonstrations will be allowed in the event venue. No clothing or signs indicating support for or against a candidate will be permitted. Forums may not be recorded or filmed, unless with written agreement from the League of Women Voters.

For more information please contact: Nancy Smith at nismith@verizon.net.