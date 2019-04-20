Run for the Roses Event to Benefit Talisman Therapeutic Riding

by

Although the race is 600 miles away, May 4th 200 guests will gather at to the picturesque Talisman Therapeutic Farm in Grasonville, Maryland to watch the Kentucky Derby. It is Talisman’s 8th annual celebration of the famous horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. All proceeds from the event will go to the Talisman Therapeutic Riding program to benefit children and adults with special needs and veterans returning from Iraq and Afghanistan.

“Our 8th annual Derby party will provide a much needed infusion of funds for our program,” said Anne Joyner, Executive Director of the program, “We provide over 3000 therapeutic riding lessons a year and most of our riders are on scholarships.”

Event festivities include bourbon tasting, mint juleps, a Southern style buffet dinner, rider demonstrations and, of course, a hat contest. Local restaurateur El Jeffe will treat guests to margaritas in a one day-early celebration of Cinqo De Mayo Guests will view the 145th Run for the Roses on big screen tv’s. Post time for the most exciting 2 minutes in sports is 6:50 pm. The evening also includes silent and live auctions.

“Derby Live! is Talisman’s signature event. We expect to sell out again this year,” according to Board Chair Mary Sjoquist. She encouraged those interested to purchase tickets as soon as possible.

Tickets are $100 per person and may be purchased online at whatsuptix.com or by calling 443-239-9400. Space is limited to 200 guests.