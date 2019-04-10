Democratic Club Hosts PFLAG

by

The Democratic Club of Kent County extends an invitation to all members of the community, to attend our next meeting and learn about PFLAG – Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays. Come join old friends and make new ones at Bad Alfred’s, 323 High Street in Chestertown, on Thursday evening, April 18th. You don’t need to be a member to attend, and if you already are part of the club please bring along neighbors and friends! Bad Alfred’s doors will open at 5:30 pm for meals, drinks and social time. Main program/discussion starting promptly at 6:45 pm. We look forward to seeing everyone Thursday!

Presenters will be L. Claire Hansen, President of PFLAG Mid-Shore, and other PFLAG members. DCKC is holding this meeting as a community service, to assist in publicizing the work of PFLAG in our community and to show support for PFLAG’s upcoming “Pride Day” event on May 5. “Pride in the Park” will run from 1-5 pm that day in Fountain Park, Chestertown. Jim Bogden, one of the organizers, spoke at a February meeting of the Chestertown Council: “The Pride celebration is for the LGBTQ community to assemble and celebrate the freedom to be ourselves. Pride gatherings are more than just bright colors and good times. They are rooted in the histories of sexual minority groups who have struggled for decades to overcome prejudice and to be accepted for who we are. We cannot underestimate how wonderful it can be to be surrounded by like-minded people for a change.”