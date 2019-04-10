St. Anne’s Episcopal School Announces New Head of School

by

St. Anne’s Episcopal School is pleased to announce that Barry L. Davis will be the next Head of School starting on July 1, replacing Peter Thayer who has filled this role for 11 years.

Mr. Davis is coming to St. Anne’s from Greensboro Day School in Greensboro, North Carolina, where he has been the Middle School Director for four years. With 38 years of experience as an educator, Mr. Davis has helped young people to reach their potential as an administrator, teacher, and coach at schools including Brooklyn Friends School (New York), Flint Hill School (Virginia), the Metropolitan Learning Center, Inter-District Magnet School for Global and International Studies and Technology (Connecticut), Worcester Academy (Massachusetts), Eastern Connecticut State University, St. Lawrence University (New York), and University of Dallas (Texas).

“My path to Middletown has been one of synchronicity and faith,” Mr. Davis said, “The friends I sought were seeking me as well. St. Anne’s Episcopal School is a place that is committed to the relationship between religious values, ethical behavior, academic rigor, social justice, and environmental sustainability. The Herons’ core values of Respect, Responsibility, and Compassion are not a mere suggestion, they are the foundation and fabric of the community. I am delighted to step into the role of leading this school.”

Mr. Davis earned his B.S. in Physical Education at St. Lawrence University. Two years later he earned an M.Ed. in Educational Counseling and Human Development. These degrees were followed by a second M.Ed. in Educational Leadership and School Administration and Supervision from Central Connecticut State University.

“I am delighted to welcome Mr. Davis as St. Anne’s third Head of School in 17 years,” said St. Anne’s board president and search committee chair, Ana Ramirez. “Mr. Davis’s appointment is the culmination of a search that included qualified candidates from across the nation and around the globe. Ultimately, Barry’s experience as a leader and educator in a variety of school settings, coupled with his values, passions and goals for the St. Anne’s community as well as his vision for its future success made him the clear choice to follow and build upon the excellent work of his remarkable predecessor, Mr. Peter Thayer.”

St. Anne’s Episcopal School is a co-ed independent day school for children Pre-school (age 3) through 8th grade (http://www.stannesde.org). Founded by visionary educators from St. Andrew’s School in 2002, St. Anne’s academic program is geared to prepare students for a rigorous high school experience and provides a student/teacher ratio of 7:1. St. Anne’s is located on 125 scenic acres in Middletown, Delaware, and is committed to the development of the whole child through intellectual, spiritual, physical, social, and artistic growth.