Exploration of the History of the African America Church

by

On Monday, April 15th the Institute for Religion, Politics, and Culture at Washington College will host the latest installment in its Program on the African America Church and American Ideals. Join us at 6pm in the Hynson Lounge of Hodson Hall on the campus of Washington College for a presentation on the history of the African American church by Reverend Dr. Leroy Fitts. Rev. Fitts was for many years the senior pastor at First Baptist Church in East Baltimore, one of the area’s largest and most dynamic historically African American congregations. Rev. Fitts is the author of the new book titled The History of the African American Church as well as numerous other works on African American church history. His latest book will be available for sale at the event at the reduced price of $25 (payable by check). Rev. Fitts has been a Visiting Fellow at Princeton and has taught for many years at St. Mary’s Seminary in its Ecumenical Institute. Please consider joining the Institute for this important and engaging event. The event is free and open to all.

The Institute for Religion, Politics, and Culture at Washington College explores the historic and continuing contributions of religion to political and cultural life. For more information, contact Director Joseph Prud’homme at jprudhomme2@washcoll.edu.