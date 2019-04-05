Visiting Scholar Professor James Stoner to Speak at WC April 17

by

On Wednesday, April 17th the Institute for Religion, Politics, and Culture at Washington College will host a conversation on freedom of speech. Examining the current debates surrounding free speech, and exploring their relationship to the work of the famous 19th century thinker John Stuart Mill, Institute Visiting Scholar James Stoner, Director of the Voegelin Institute at LSU, will conduct a community conversation open to all. This important event will take place at 7pm in the Hynson Lounge of Hodson Hall at the heart of the Washington College campus.

James R. Stoner Jr. (Ph.D., Harvard University) is the Herman Moyse Jr Professor of Political Science at LSU and a prolific scholar and speaker. He is the author of such works as Common Law and Liberal Theory: Coke, Hobbes, and the Origins of American Constitutionalism, and The Social Costs of Pornography.

The Institute for Religion, Politics, and Culture at Washington College explores the historic and continuing contributions of religion to political and cultural life as well as a range of pressing contemporary issues and the enduring value of America’s founding principles. For more information,please contact Director Joseph Prud’homme at jprudhomme2@washcoll.edu.