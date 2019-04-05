Kentavius Jones Releases Debut Album, Bohemian Beatbox

by

Today, local singer, songwriter and guitarist Kentavius Jones announces an evening of rock ‘n’ soul celebrating the release of his debut CD, “Bohemian Beatbox”. Kentavius, known as KJ, will be performing on Saturday, April 13 th at 8:00 pm at The Avalon in Easton, MD. KJ is an eclectic, soulful performer who has shared the stage with Grammy-winning acts like The Roots and Snarky Puppy. The son of a DJ, his musical influences range from Stevie Wonder, Miles Davis, Eric Clapton, and Jimi Hendrix.

Of his recently released album, KJ says, “The library of music I draw inspiration from is vast and diverse. As the sum of my musical influences, I wanted construct a humble tribute to them all. I’ve become the artist that I am because of them. This body of work was created as a direct reflection of my belief. The song-writing and production were absolutely unencumbered by the narrow confines of genre classifications.”

Kentavius is also a 6th grade social studies teacher at Mace’s Lane Middle School in Cambridge, MD. As many of his students come from adverse circumstances and suffer from the wounds of trauma, KJ aims to make Mace’s Lane a whole-student and trauma informed institution. Through his Music for Mace’s initiative, he will be donating all of the proceeds from his album sales until June 29th, 2019 to the cause and he is seeking private and corporate sponsors to help donate to this effort to heal and educate Dorchester County youth.

“This album is also a sonic love letter to you and to myself.” – Kentavius Jones

More information and tickets for the show at The Avalon can be found at: https://tickets.avalontheatre.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=1104

About Kentavius Jones Music: www.kentavius.com