Garfield Center Announces the Cast of “Where The Wild Things Are”

March 26, 2019
On April 26th director Bee Betley will be opening a new show at the Garfield Center for the Arts; an adaptation of Maurice Sendak’s famous children’s book, Where the Wild Things Are. A veteran director and actress at the Garfield, this will be Betley’s second full length production since she directed The Little Prince in 2018.

The cast and crew are as follows:

Max: Lydia Sensenig

Mom: Sarah Lyle

Claire: Izzie Southworth

Teacher: Paul Cambardella

Carol: John Mann

KW: Georgia Rickloff

Douglas: Mike Heffron

Judith: Phebe Wood

Ira: Zach Ryan

Alexander: Aaron Sensenig

The Bull: Paul Cambardella

Storytellers: Zuzu Kusmider, Alden Swanson

Stage Crew: Fantaye Kehm, Phoebe Kelly, Kaya Rickets

Music: Seth Betley

Production Manager: Sam Clabaugh

Managing Director: Kirby Powell

Director: Bee Betley

The show runs for three weekends, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm and Sundays at 2pm, April 26– May 12.

Where the Wild Things Are is sponsored by Aztec Environmental and Kaleidoscope Children’s Art Studio. The 2019 season of plays at the Garfield is dedicated to the memory of Judy Kohl, a board member, patron, benefactor and friend who is missed dearly.

Tickets are $20 general admission, $15 for seniors 65+and members of the US Military, and $10 for students. They are available online at www.garfieldcenter.org or by calling the Garfield Center box office at 410-810-2060.

