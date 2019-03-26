Massoniart Exhibition this April

by

Over the last thirty years, Carla Massoni the owner and curator of Massoniart has been asked: “How do you choose your artists?” The answer is simple she responds, “I need to love the work and respect the artist.” 2019 promises to be an exciting year for the gallery. The opening exhibition – Light water and stone – features two internationally acclaimed artists who have been represented by the gallery for over twenty-five years.

Last year painter Greg Mort and sculptor Shelley Robzen embarked on a journey explore the idea of light in their two mediums.. Greg will be working exclusively in watercolor and Shelley in white Carrara marble. While Greg’s medium could fit in a thimble, Shelley’s shares the weight of the mountains from which it is mined. Their challenge – to capture the invisible element of light.

Greg Mort is well known for his thought-provoking work that graces museums and important collections worldwide. His commitment as an artist and astronomer has succeeded in broadening horizons as we contemplate our place in the universe. He has created an extraordinary body of work throughout his career. His new series of twelve “white on white” watercolor paintings explores the infinite tones and nearly imperceptible colors in what is often described as a colorless pigment.

Shelley Robzen has dedicated her career as an artist to exploring the secrets marble offers as a medium. Her studio is in Pietrasanta, Italy not far from the famous quarries in Carrara. It takes rock hard determination to find one’s way as a woman in the male dominated world of sculpture. It is as a carver of stone that she has found her voice. Her reverence for the simplicity line she so resolutely seeks to reveal with hammer, chisel and rasp is inspiring.

Working exclusively in the purest white carrara marble, Shelley is introducing a new series – Essence of Light – and expanding two additional series for a total of nine sculptures.

Throughout their careers, Shelley and Greg have received many accolades for their work. Last year was especially noteworthy for both.

Greg and his “Art of Stewardship Project”, a nonprofit foundation, were honored with the 2018 Maryland Champion Award. Greg was the first “artist” to be recognized as this award is usually reserved for a civic or political personality. The Art of Stewardship encourages artists to use their talents to collaborate and support environmental concerns. His life-long interest in science and astronomy is frequently reflected in his artwork. Since 1983, he has been a commissioned NASA artist and his painting “ZERO-G Apples” was one of six paintings juried into “The First Art Show in Space” aboard the International Space Station in 2008. For many years, the United States Department of State’s Art in Embassies program has selected his work for their cultural diplomacy efforts. Greg’s work continues to be collected by museums throughout the world including the Academy Art Museum’s extensive collection donated by David Hickman.

Last year Shelley’s work was selected as part of the installation of a new major sculpture museum, the Dingli Art Museum in China. In 2017, she was invited to participate in the exhibition “From Carrara To Hulan – Contemporary International Stone Carving Art Invitation Exhibition” in Fujian, China the same year she was afforded a one-person show of her sculpture at the Academy Art Museum in Easton, Maryland. In 2004, Robzen was invited to become a member of the Royal British Society of Sculptors when the Society amended their constitution allowing prominent international sculptors full membership. Her work is also represented in the Museo dei Bozzetti, in Pietrasanta, Italy, the Delaware Art Museum, and the Academy Art Museum.

There will be numerous opportunities to meet with the artists including the Opening Reception on Saturday, March 30, 12-3 pm. The Chestertown April First Friday reception Friday, April 5, 5-7:30 pm. An Artist Talk on Saturday, April 6 at 12 noon. And the closing reception on May First Friday, May 3, 5-7:30 pm.

Private appointments may be scheduled and groups are welcome. Contact: Carla Massoni, 410-778-7330, info@massoniart.com.

Also featured in the gallery will be artist Jon Mort’s – Hold These Truths – April 5-May 5th.

For additional information please visit: www.massoniart.com.