Kent School to Celebrate Fiftieth Anniversary

Kent School, located on the bank of the Chester River in historic Chestertown, is an independent school serving boys and girls in Preschool through Grade Eight. Kent School is celebrating fifty years of excellence in education in an unparalleled learning environment.

“We have spent this academic year celebrating Kent School’s fiftieth anniversary. We chose this special weekend-long event to attract as many people from the school community and beyond to campus,” Nancy Mugele, Head of Kent School said. Mugele continued, “These events not only celebrate Kent School’s past accomplishments, but our fiftieth anniversary is a time to celebrate all the future possibilities for Kent School. We are looking back but we are also looking forward. The future is indeed bright at Kent School.”

The 50th Anniversary weekend celebration begins with a golf tournament on Friday, April 5. The tournament will be held at Chester River Yacht and Country Club. The shotgun start begins at 9:00 a.m. The fee for individual golfers is $130 and the fee for a foursome is $500. Both include 18 holes of golf, cart and lunch. All are welcomed to participate. Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams.

The celebration weekend continues with a gala on Saturday, April 6 at 5:30 p.m. which will be held at Brittland Estate. The black tie optional event will include a limited live auction, cocktails, dinner and dancing with live music from the band NightLife. Tickets for the Fiftieth Anniversary Gala are $150. Registration is open for both the golf tournament and the gala through the Kent School website at https://www.kentschool.org/giving/50th-anniversary-weekend. Auction items include trips, catered cruises and a very special South African Safari experience.

Jen Matthews ‘01, Director of Development and Alumni Relations is planning both events. “We chose a Ginkgo leaf to be our symbol for the Fiftieth Anniversary. A gingko tree stands tall on the Kent School playground and was there long before the school began. That tree is one of the most recognizable icons on our campus. Generations of students can remember climbing, swinging and playing beneath the giant tree. Gingko also represents memory and we find it a fitting theme as we celebrate and remember the first fifty years of Kent School.” Matthews continued, “Thanks to strong volunteer and sponsor support, I am looking forward to both events. We are having fun diving into the archives to include past publications and photos. I know all of our guests will enjoy reminiscing with former classmates, parents and teachers at both of the celebrations.”

Kent School’s mission is to guide our students in realizing their potential for academic, artistic, athletic, and moral excellence. Our school’s family-oriented, supportive, student-centered environment fosters the growth of honorable, responsible citizens for our country and our diverse world. For more information on Kent School’s Fiftieth Anniversary celebration visit www.kentschool.org or call Jen Matthews ‘01 at 410-778-4100 ext. 350.