Joe Trippi, Democratic Campaign Strategist, at Washington College March 28

Master political strategist and MSNBC commentator Joe Trippi will visit Washington College on Thursday, March 28, 2019 for an open discussion/Q&A on politics and current events. Heralded on the cover of The New Republic as the person who “reinvented campaigning,” Trippi has been at the forefront of progressive politics for nearly 30 years.

The event, sponsored by Washington College’s Starr Center for the Study of the American Experience as part of the Harwood Series in American Journalism, is free and open to the public. It begins at 4:30 p.m. in Hynson Lounge, Hodson Hall. A conversational format will permit audience members to join a lively discussion with Trippi, covering everything from ongoing investigations of the Trump administration, to the fast-developing field of contenders for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Trippi is best known for his work on the campaigns of Democratic presidential candidates, including Barack Obama, Howard Dean, and Edward Kennedy, as well as in Senate and congressional races, including Alabama senator Doug Jones’s dramatic upset of Republican candidate Roy Moore. According to The Atlantic, Trippi’s influence on Democratic Party politics has been profound and lasting, especially his strategy of pursuing small-dollar online donations: “Every single campaign uses Trippi-patented tactics to raise money.” He frequently appears as a commentator on MSNBC, CBS, and Fox News, and has over 800,000 Twitter followers.

Washington College’s Harwood Lecture Series in American Journalism was established to honor the distinguished career of the late Washington Post columnist and ombudsman Richard Harwood, who served as a trustee of the College, as well as a teacher and mentor of undergraduate journalists. Speakers in the series have included many leading figures in politics and the press. Additional cosponsorship assistance comes from the Department of Political Science, the Washington College Democrats, and the Louis L. Goldstein Program in Public Affairs. The Starr Center, established at Washington College in 2000, explores the American experience in all its diversity and complexity, seeks creative approaches to illuminating the past, and inspires thoughtful conversation informed by history.

About Washington College

Founded in 1782, Washington College is the tenth oldest college in the nation and the first chartered under the new Republic. It enrolls approximately 1,450 undergraduates from more than 39 states and territories and 25 nations. With an emphasis on hands-on, experiential learning in the arts and sciences, and more than 40 multidisciplinary areas of study, the College is home to nationally recognized academic centers in the environment, history, and writing. Learn more at washcoll.edu.