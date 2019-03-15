“Baroque to Broadway” Performance at Trinity Cathedral March 31

by

Allegro Academy of Easton will be presenting a free performance with acclaimed tenor John Wesley Wright titled Baroque to Broadway. The performance will take place March 31, 4:00 p.m., at Trinity Cathedral, 315 Goldsborough Street, Easton.

Dr. John Wesley Wright will be joined by pianist Veronica Tomanek in bringing a spirited program of vocal music. Wright is known for his artistic and soulful interpretations and will be joined by his regional and national award-winning students of Salisbury University. He is the coordinator of the voice and opera workshop programs at Salisbury University and co-director of the musical theatre program at the Maryland Summer Center of the Arts.

Dr. Wright has had numerous tours as soloist with professional ensembles throughout the United States, Europe and Japan. He holds degrees from Maryville College and the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music. With a host of opera and oratorio roles, art songs, spirituals and cabaret music in his repertoire, Wright is a member of the internationally acclaimed American Spiritual Ensemble. He was the gold medalist and top prize winner of the American Traditions Vocal Competition 2000, and claimed top prizes from the Nations Federation of Music Clubs, Metropolitan Opera National Council, and the International Schubert Competition in Vienna, Austria.

Baroque to Broadway is a free performance and is supported by the Maryland State and Talbot County Arts Councils. The mission of Allegro Academy is to offer exceptional music education and performance experiences to the greater Talbot County Area and to make these offerings affordable to all. For more information please visit www.allegroacademyeaston.com or call 410-603-8361.