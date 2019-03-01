Dr. Joseph R. Fitzgerald to Speak at Kent County Public Library

by

From 1962-1964, human rights activist Gloria Richardson was a leader of the Cambridge Movement, a social justice campaign that took place in Dorchester County. The radical political vision and varied tactics Richardson embraced affected the meaning of Black liberation and the understanding of how it could be achieved.

On Saturday, March 2nd, Dr. Joseph R. Fitzgerald will explore Richardson’s leadership and its lasting impact in a talk held at Kent County Public Library’s Chestertown Branch.

Dr. Fitzgerald is an assistant professor of history and political science at Cabrini University, where he also coordinates its Black Studies program. He holds a BA, MA, and PhD in Black Studies, and a Graduate Certificate in Women’s Studies. Fitzgerald specializes in critical race feminism, and the Civil Rights and Black Power Waves of the modern Black Liberation Movement. His biography of Gloria Richardson, The Struggle is Eternal: Gloria Richardson and Black Liberation, was published in December 2018.

Presented in partnership by Kent County Public Library, the League of Women Voters of Kent County, and Sumner Hall, this talk is free and open to all. Light refreshments will be served.

For more information, visit kentcountylibrary.org or call 410.778.3636.

March 2, 2019 | 10am

Kent County Public Library | Chestertown Branch