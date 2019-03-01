Senior Reporter for Vox to Speak at Washington College March 7

by

Jane Coaston, a senior politics reporter for Vox and a journalist and writer based in Washington, D.C., will give a talk on contemporary American politics and culture on Thursday, March 7. Sponsored by Washington College’s Richard Holstein Program in Ethics, which promotes ethics education in the classroom, across campus, and in the community,the event begins with a reception at 4:15 p.m. at Hynson Lounge, followed by the talk starting at 5 p.m. Both are free and open to the public.

Coaston has written for publications including The New York Times, The Washington Post, ESPN, and The Ringer. She grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio, and attended the University of Michigan before moving to St. Louis to work for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She covered the 2016 election for MTV News by examining the Republican party and the American right wing in depth. She has also written about college football for Every Day Should Be Saturday and covered the NFL for SBNation. You can follow her on Twitter @cjane87.

Coaston’s visit includes a discussion with journalism students at Kent County High School, led by teacher Sarah McCown.

For more information, contact Michael Harvey, curator of the Richard Holstein Program in Ethics, mharvey2@washcoll.edu, 410-778-7889.

