MacLeod Law Group Welcomes Kent Native to Growing Team

by

MacLeod Law Group is pleased to announce that Kyle K. Kirby, Esq., Rock Hall resident and Kent County native, has joined the firm as an Associate Attorney. Mr. Kirby will focus his practice on transactional real estate matters, planning and zoning, business and contract law, civil litigation, and local government law. “We are delighted to have someone as knowledgeable and experienced as Kyle, and we look forward to continuing to expand MacLeod Law Group’s services throughout Maryland’s Eastern Shore,” said Chip MacLeod, principal at MacLeod Law Group (MLG).

Prior to coming on board at MLG, Mr. Kirby spent several years practicing law in the area, first with Stevens Palmer, LLC in Centreville and then with Rasin, Wootton & Hurd, LLC in Chestertown. With these firms, he focused on small business, real estate, planning and zoning, and general litigation matters. Before he returned to his Eastern Shore roots, Mr. Kirby worked at the law firm of Marsden & Seledee, LLC in Baltimore, Maryland where he practiced in the areas of insurance subrogation and creditors’ rights litigation primarily in Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Prince George’s County.

Mr. Kirby is excited to join MacLeod Law Group, which he describes as, “a local firm with a great reputation,” in part because of the intersection of real estate and local government in their portfolio. Land use rights, rights of way, zoning and regulations are all areas that are of particular interest to him and he looks forward to working on behalf of his neighbors. It is one reason he and his wife, a graduate of Washington College, returned to the Eastern Shore – the sense of community here makes it a wonderful place to raise a family.

Mr. Kirby graduated from Kent County High School in Worton, Maryland and went on to earn a B.A. in Business Management from James Madison University and graduate cum laude with a Juris Doctorate from the University of Baltimore School of Law. He is active in the community as a member of the Kent County Bar Association and Hope Fellowship Church, as well as being a former club champion of golf at the Chester River Yacht and Country Club. Kyle currently resides in Rock Hall with his wife, Kristin, who is a teacher at Radcliffe Creek School in Chestertown, and their daughter, Bailey.

About MacLeod Law Group

MacLeod Law Group is comprised of four attorneys who specialize in residential and commercial real estate, local government law, environmental law, estate planning, business law and trade association management and advocacy. Mr. MacLeod is a registered lobbyist. The firm has offices in Chestertown and Denton.