Tax Credits Offered by UM Chester River Health Foundation

by

The Chester River Health Foundation has been awarded a $25,000 allocation of Maryland state tax credits in support of its efforts to raise $200,000 to fund a new chemistry analyzer for the lab at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown. The credits were awarded by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s Community Investment Tax Credit (CITC) program and must be sold by December 31, 2020.

“A chemistry analyzer is the backbone of all diagnostic laboratory work at every hospital,” said Margaret Pulleyn, site coordinator for the lab in Chestertown. “Presently, the hospital has three analyzers, two of which are nearing the end of their useful lives and must be replaced.”

“Our machines run 24/7/365 and test approximately 198 specimens each day; each specimen may include 10 individual components,” continued Pulleyn. “Tests for virtually all emergency patients, lab outpatients and all inpatients are run on this equipment, which also performs all blood tests for Hepatitis and HIV for the Shore Regional Health system.”

The sale of these tax credits will help the Foundation fund the purchase of one replacement machine that will perform a higher volume and a broader menu of tests than the two machines it will replace.

“The Community Investment Tax Credit program has afforded the Foundation the opportunity to forge new and renewed relationships with people and businesses in our community,” says Maryann Ruehrmund, CFRE, executive director. “In recent years, this program has helped fund the purchase of 10 suites of patient room furnishings and all new laparoscopic equipment for the operating rooms. Nearly every patient receiving care at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown has benefitted from this program.”

These tax credits are offered to individuals and businesses who make a donation at the $1,000 level or above and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. The credits offset any Maryland state tax owed on a 50% basis meaning, a $1,000 donation earns $500 of actual state credits.

“The credits are offered in addition to any deduction taken for making a charitable gift – or in addition to the standardized deduction,” Ruehrmund said. “I encourage anyone who is interested to contact me quickly as the credits sell fast.”

For more information or to secure an allocation of credits, please call the Chester River Health Foundation, (410) 810-5660

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,500 employees, medical staff, board members, and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.