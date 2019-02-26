From Assessment to Advocacy Workshop on March 1

by

Shore Psychology, Wye River Upper School, and Weinfeld Education Group present From Assessment to Advocacy: Understanding and Using Assessment Information to Advocate Effectively for the Needs of Neurodiverse Youth. The workshop will take place Friday, March 1 from 9:00 am – 12:15 pm at Chesapeake College. Presenters, Dr. Laurie Reider Lewis and Mr. Rich Weinfeld, will share their expertise on assessment and special education advocacy to empower area professionals as well as families in support of neurodiverse youth.

Dr. Lewis explains “The process of determining when, why, and how best to proceed with formal evaluation on a youth’s behalf can be complex. This workshop will bring clarity to the testing and special education process by providing concrete information about the elements of “good” assessment as well as how to use assessment findings to powerfully advocate for the needs of youth. Attendees will also gain a deeper understanding of issues around neurodiversity and the differences among youth which are critical to effectual assessment and advocacy work.”

Laurie Reider Lewis, Psy.D. is a licensed psychologist and member of the Maryland Psychological Association who is currently in private practice on the Eastern Shore of Maryland. Mr. Richard Weinfeld directs the Weinfeld Education Group, LLC, a group of over 25 educational consultants, serving clients in Maryland (including the Eastern Shore), Washington DC, and Virginia. He also provides direct special education consultation services to families of students with special needs.

This workshop is co-sponsored by the Maryland Psychological Association, & The Maryland Psychological Association Foundation. It is appropriate for individuals at all level of experience. 3 CE Credits are available to psychologists and other eligible professionals. The event will take place in the Cadby Theater at Chesapeake College, 1000 College Cir, Wye Mills, MD. For ticket sales and for additional information visit https://assessment-to- advocacy.eventbrite.com.