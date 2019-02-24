Spy Poll Early Results: Almost 90% Approve LGBTQ Celebration in Chestertown

by

Typically, the Chestertown Spy allows at least a few days for our readers to respond to one of our audience surveys. It usually takes that long to secure a critical mass of replies, generally over 200, to make these polls meaningful to our readers.

But in the case of our most recent questions regarding the Chestertown Town Council’s split vote on permitting a LGBTQ celebration on public property in May, The Spy experienced such an unprecedented response, with over 930 readers completing the poll within the first twenty-four hours of being posted, we had more than enough to release these preliminary findings.

The results should be more than reaffirming to Chestertown’s growing gay population that they are welcomed here. Not only did nearly 90% of responses show approval for the Town’s decision, 70% indicated that Councilmembers Stetson and Tolliver votes against the motion demonstrated signs of bigotry. It is also noteworthy that close to 60% identified themselves as residents of Chestertown.

We will release our final numbers when we close the poll later in the week.