CRHC Foundation Announces New Officers and New Member

Chester River Health Foundation has announced new officers and a new Board member. The Foundation raises funds that enable UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown to provide the highest quality health care services by funding the purchase of new and replacement medical equipment and technology and by supporting advanced education and professional certifications for employees.

Elizabeth (Barrie) Meima of Chestertown, a retired philanthropy executive from Washington D.C., has been elected chairperson of the Foundation Board. “It is an honor to be a part of the Foundation and participate in its work to maintain and improve the excellent quality of services, which our Hospital provides the community,” said Meima. “Recognizing that our hospital is essential to the success of the region was demonstrated by record support received by the Foundation’s Annual Campaign that we just completed. I believe that the hospital’s ability to continue offering highly personalized and exceptional care starts with having the best-possible equipment and technology, and employing highly-qualified employees, who significantly enhance the hospital’s value to all of us in the community. The Foundation exists to help assure this level or care, day in and day out.”

Meima also announced the Foundation Board’s new slate of officers. They are Sandra Bjork, vice chairperson; Kenneth Kozel, president; Charles Lerner, Esq., secretary; Sigrid Whaley, assistant secretary; JoAnne Hahey, treasurer; and Richard (Dick) Barker, assistant treasurer.

Welcomed as a returning member of the Board is Jane E. Hukill, of Worton. Said Meima, “We are moving into a challenging year of raising funds for two vital pieces of medical equipment: 128-slice CT scanner for radiology and a chemistry analyzer for the laboratory. Jane’s vast experience in leadership as a board member with several non-profits and her fundraising skills will be tapped into immediately.”

“The many years that I have volunteered for Chester River Hospital have been extremely rewarding,” said Hukill. “The hospital and its staff deserve support by all who live here, whether through volunteer work or other forms of support. I am delighted to re-join the Chester River Health Foundation this year to help continue those efforts into the future.”

The Chester River Health Foundation also accepts donations on behalf of UM Chester River Home Care to fund a program that supplies medically-necessary, durable home medical equipment and medicines that insurance doesn’t cover and patients can’t afford. “This program’s total focus is providing patients with what they need medically to remain safe, while at home under care,” says Meima.

For more information about the Foundation’s efforts, please contact Maryann Ruehrmund, executive director, 410-810-5660 or visit the Foundation’s new web site at www.umcrhf.org.

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,500 employees, medical staff, board members, and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.