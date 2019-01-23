The Mill and Kingstown Farm Home and Garden Announce a New Partnership

by

The Mill and Kingstown Farm, Home and Garden are pleased to announce their new partnership, The Mill of Kingstown. This joint venture will provide the Kingstown community with new products and delivery services. It is the seventh location to join The Mill stores in the Maryland/Southern Pennsylvania region.

In January, the original Kingstown Farm, Home and Garden location will begin to add services and product lines and transition to The Mill name. A delivery service from The Mill of Kingstown will be added as well as additional lines of feed, turf and crop products. The same staff customers have come to know and trust will continue to provide superior support and offer the quality products customers have grown to rely on.

The merge also enhances a lineup of technical experts to serve diverse customers in the expanding region. With the addition of the Kingstown experts, The Mill has three equine and three livestock specialists that can provide service and sales support on the farm and at the track. There is a certified professional horticulturist and seven agronomists with five certified crop advisors (CCA) available to support the crop division. There are also four certified Nutrient Management Specialists on staff to write technical plans and multiple former cooperative extension agents and nutritionists to support the staff and customer needs.

The partnership joins two locally owned and operated family businesses that share a common vision of providing exceptional support and products to the local and agricultural communities they serve. Visit the website at www.millbafs.com

For more information, contact April Cooper at 410-838-6111 or acooper@themillofbelair.com