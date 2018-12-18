Radcliffe Creek School Launches Fishing Line Recycling Project

by

Radcliffe Creek School is proud to announce the launch of a fishing line recycling program throughout Kent County. The project was a service project completed by Radcliffe students as part of its Green School initiative with the goal of setting up 15 stations throughout the county.

Radcliffe students wrote letters to the Kent County Commissioners explaining the project and asking for permission to build the receptacles to be installed at several Kent County public landings. Once they received permission, students built the receptacles and raised the funds to create the signage.

The recycled fishing line will be collected by Kent County Environmental Operations staff and then sent to the Berkley company in Iowa. Berkley is the world’s leading manufacturer in fishing line, and recycles the fishing line into “Berkley Fish Habs,” – artificial, underwater habitat structures.

“One of the goals of Radcliffe Creek School is to give back to the community. We believe it is imperative for our school to instill the importance of citizenship and environmental responsibility. We are delighted to work with Kent County Environmental operations,” said Meg Bamford, Head of School.

“The fishing line recycling program is a project dedicated to reducing the environmental impacts and damages caused by improper discarded fishing line,” said Marty Holden, Division Chief for Kent County Environmental Operations. “The fishing line will be collected from the recycling containers every week and sent to Berkley to be recycled. Recycling bins are also located at the Public Works Office and Hook Line N Sinker Tackle N Gift Shop in Rock Hall.”

If you would like to support the construction of even more fishing line recycling receptacles, please send a donation to Radcliffe Creek School at 201 Talbot Boulevard, Chestertown, MD 21620.

Radcliffe Creek School is an independent day school with the mission of empowering children in a dynamic environment that celebrates unique learning. At the heart of The Radcliffe Way is the notion of personalized learning in a caring community that sets high expectations, but provides support for all students to excel. For more information about Radcliffe Creek or Little Creek, the school’s preschool, which includes programs for children from infancy through pre-kindergarten, please call 410-778-8150 or visit www.radcliffecreekschool.org.