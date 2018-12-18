Spy House of the Week: Cozy Cottage

by

I can’t resist quirky cottages and this cottage nestled in the woods on the banks of a river has all the characteristics of craftsman cottages-hipped roof with dormers, deep eaves, white trim and wood shake siding that have weathered beautifully. Both the front porch and a screened porch with steps down to a waterside wood deck offer great options for enjoying being outdoors. I could imagine resting on the deck after a swim, fishing, boating on the river or simply dangling my legs over the edge of the deck to cool off after sunbathing. In short, the perfect weekend getaway.

The interior reminds me of a camp cottage-most of the finishes were wood with darker wood floors and lighter wood walls and ceilings for low maintenance. The focal point of the living room is the fireplace with a brick chimney that corbels up on each side and becomes a backdrop for the mantel with accents of a darker colored brick hearth and mantel trim. A French door leads to the screened porch for catching cooling breezes.

The kitchen/dining area also has the same chimney treatment but here a wood storage unit has been cleverly inserted in front of the chimney. In the kitchen the ceiling joists and decking are painted white and the white kitchen cabinets lightens the space. Two wide windows at the dining area open onto the river view. Next to the kitchen is a large family room with another dining area and seating around a wood stove and TV. The master bedroom on the main level is paneled in wood but the second bedrooms tucked under the roof have a wood wainscot painted white and painted drywall above. A small sitting area with a TV makes a great guest suite.

Given the wooded setting and the water below, my favorite room is the screened porch that spans across the rear of the house. The middle section extends out toward the water for more seating space. Steps lead down to the wood deck at the water’s edge that would be a great space for a party.

Jennifer Martella has pursued her dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. Her award winning work has ranged from revitalization projects to a collaboration with the Maya Lin Studio for the Children’s Defense Fund’s corporate retreat in her home state of Tennessee.