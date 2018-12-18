Bay to Ocean Writers Conference Set for March 9

by

December is here and what do we give as gifts? That is always the great question for those hard folks to shop for. Well, if they are writers, or would be writers, why not give them a gift they will use forever? The gift of knowledge, skills, and meeting great writers, poets, techies, bloggers, podcasters, and everything you are or are dreaming of becoming. The Bay to Ocean Writers Conference on SATURDAY, MARCH 9, 2019 at Chesapeake College, Wye Mills, and it is just the perfect place to be.

Join others who love the written word and want to improve their skills in fiction, non-fiction, poetry, and all categories of writing.Learn how to write layered fiction or novels-in-verse. Learn about audio books, chapbooks, self-publishing and humor writing.

We have assembled the very best to teach you. Meet interesting people at our networking luncheon and spend time speaking with the faculty.

From Keynote speaker Greg Wilhelm to panel discussions, fiction writing seminars, flash writing how tos,poetry in all its forms and so much more. BTO is an outstanding and recognized conference that covers everything you need to know, and yet is small enough to engage personally with many of the participants.So, don’t delay, our tickets are selling fast and this conference always sells out. Buy today at www.easternshorewriters.org. Do it now and don’t forget the conference is a great gift!

ESWA is a 501c6 nonprofit, serving writers on Delmarva and beyond. Thanks and see you in 2019!