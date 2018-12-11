11th Annual Gather ‘Round Children’s Storytime

by

On December 15th at 3pm bring a comfy pillow and blanket to snuggle and listen as Kent County Public Librarian Natalie Lane reads holiday stories for the annual Gather ‘Round at the Garfield Center. Cookies, cocoa and candy canes are provided! Also joining in the fun will be the Chester River Youth Choir, who will lead everyone in some classic holiday carols. Admission is FREE, with donations supporting the Kent County Public Library.

For more information please call the Garfield Center at 410-810-2060 or email thogans@garfieldcenter.org

The Garfield Center for the Arts is located at 210 High Street in Chestertown.