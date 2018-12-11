Spy House of the Week: Chester River Landing #4 is a 10

by

Chester River Landing has only 49 residences in its private community along the Chester River. Residents have access to a range of amenities including the private marina, kayak launch, outdoor swimming pool, piazzas and parks. This two-and a half-story unit has a front façade of brick that is traditionally detailed but the rear elevation is open to the river views with its wrap-around porches on the main and second floors.

The open plan of the main floor is broken by the front door that divides the space into two sitting areas. The boundaries are defined by two columns at each side supporting an exposed beam above. One pair of full height columns defines a sitting area with comfortable seating arranged around the TV. The other pair of half-columns rest on bases that flow into the built-in bookcases below long windows flanking the fireplace. A high paneled wainscot with bright blue walls above, tall windows with transoms and beautiful variated hardwood floors tie the two areas together. The coffered ceilings further enliven the interior architecture.

The open floor plan works very well as the fireplace sitting room is also open to the kitchen and dining area with the same wall and window treatment. The focal point of the kitchen is the paneled stove hood with a mantel that displays colorful ceramics. From the kitchen window the cook can overlook the dining area with its wide windows to the river views and a French door accesses the wrap-around porch overlooking the river to quickly serve al-fresco meals.

The master suite and one guest suite are located on the second floor and another guest suite with two bedrooms connected by a “Jack and Jill” bath are tucked under the roof. The master suite has the same white wainscot with a deep taupe wall above, a fireplace opposite the bed and a cozy sitting area at the rear of the house with a French door to the porch for the perfect spot to sip a nightcap while stargazing.

The third floor is versatile since the elevator makes it accessible. The current owners use one bedroom as an office and the other bedroom as a studio.

I loved the office desk under the rear windows with the long views of the river below for a welcome break from computer work.

An open plan that flows well, sunlight from large windows on all sides, rich architectural detailing, an elevator, two floors of porches overlooking the river, a private deeded boat slip and low maintenance-hard to resist!

For more information about this property, contact Stacy Kendall with Cross Street Realtors at 410-778-3779 or stacy@csrealtors.com, “Equal Housing Opportunity.”

Spy House of the Week is an ongoing series that selects a different home each week. The Spy’s Habitat editor Jennifer Martella makes these selections based exclusively on her experience as a architect.

Jennifer Martella has pursued her dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. Her award winning work has ranged from revitalization projects to a collaboration with the Maya Lin Studio for the Children’s Defense Fund’s corporate retreat in her home state of Tennessee.