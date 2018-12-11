County Charities Receive Donations from Emmanuel Church

by

Photo: Back row: Linda Robbins, Emmanuel Church; Elizabeth Healy, KidsSpot; Ralph J. Deaton, Jane’s Church; Hanson Robbins, Emmanuel; Thos Stevenson. Front row: Penny Block, KidsSpot; Sara Quinn, Kent Adult Medical Day Care; Andy Goddard, KidsSpot; Rebeka Hock and Lesa Cook, Kent Center.

Four Kent County charitable organizations received $5,000 each on Sunday, December 9, 2018, from the Emmanuel Episcopal Church Christmas Bazaar. Beneficiaries were the Jane’s Church roof restoration fund, KidsSpot at River Arts, Kent Adult Medical Day Care, Kent Center. The presentations were made at Emmanuel Church.