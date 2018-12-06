Sultana Might Have a Job For You

by

Do you like working with children, spending time outdoors, and traveling around the Chesapeake Bay? If so, the Sultana Education Foundation (SEF) may have a job for you!

As SEF looks towards 2019, the Foundation is looking to fill seven program staff positions, both on the schooner SULTANA, and with its paddling programs. Here is a quick look at the available positions at SEF.

Schooner SULTANA

Second Captain – year round/full-time

Education Director

Educator/Deckhands

Cook

Paddling Programs

Paddling Program Director – year-round/full-time

Assistant Paddling Program Director

Paddling Program Associate

Click here for complete job descriptions and application instructions.

Founded in 1997, the Sultana Education Foundation is a private nonprofit dedicated to providing unique, hands-on educational opportunities that promote stewardship of the Chesapeake Bay’s historic, cultural, and environmental legacies. The Foundation is a two-time recipient of the National Maritime Historical Foundation’s Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Maritime Education.