You are here: Home / Education / Sultana / Sultana Might Have a Job For You

Sultana Might Have a Job For You

December 6, 2018 by Leave a Comment
Share

Do you like working with children, spending time outdoors, and traveling around the Chesapeake Bay? If so, the Sultana Education Foundation (SEF) may have a job for you!

As SEF looks towards 2019, the Foundation is looking to fill seven program staff positions, both on the schooner SULTANA, and with its paddling programs. Here is a quick look at the available positions at SEF.

Schooner SULTANA

Second Captain – year round/full-time
Education Director
Educator/Deckhands
Cook

Paddling Programs

Paddling Program Director – year-round/full-time
Assistant Paddling Program Director
Paddling Program Associate

Click here for complete job descriptions and application instructions.

Founded in 1997, the Sultana Education Foundation is a private nonprofit dedicated to providing unique, hands-on educational opportunities that promote stewardship of the Chesapeake Bay’s historic, cultural, and environmental legacies. The Foundation is a two-time recipient of the National Maritime Historical Foundation’s Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Maritime Education.

Filed Under: Sultana
|

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

*