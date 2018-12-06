Sultana Might Have a Job For You

Do you like working with children, spending time outdoors, and traveling around the Chesapeake Bay? If so, the Sultana Education Foundation (SEF) may have a job for you!
As SEF looks towards 2019, the Foundation is looking to fill seven program staff positions, both on the schooner SULTANA, and with its paddling programs. Here is a quick look at the available positions at SEF.
Schooner SULTANA
Second Captain – year round/full-time
Education Director
Educator/Deckhands
Cook
Paddling Programs
Paddling Program Director – year-round/full-time
Assistant Paddling Program Director
Paddling Program Associate
Click here for complete job descriptions and application instructions.
Founded in 1997, the Sultana Education Foundation is a private nonprofit dedicated to providing unique, hands-on educational opportunities that promote stewardship of the Chesapeake Bay’s historic, cultural, and environmental legacies. The Foundation is a two-time recipient of the National Maritime Historical Foundation’s Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Maritime Education.
