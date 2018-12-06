CHT Celebrates 35 Years of Musical Theater with Drag Revue

by

Join Church Hill Theatre for a saucy and sexy celebration of Musical Theater at the CHT Drag Revue on December 7 & 8. Hosted by Marti Gould Cummings and featuring the talents of four Queens from NYC, this fundraiser is sure to entertain. A native of the area, some of Marti’s earliest stage experiences were right here, as a member of the annual summer Green Room Gang. Now he returns to the CHT stage as he and his talented troupe help to recall musical numbers from productions throughout the last 35 years.

Marti has taken his love of theater to the Big Apple, where he created and produced Fusion’s hit show, Shade Queens of NYC. He is a frequent guest on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, and his weekly talk show has had over 100 Oscar, Emmy, Tony, Grammy, and Golden Globe nominated guests. Marti is also building a reputation as a political activist,serving on the Mayor’s Advisory Council on Nightlife, sitting on Community Board 9, and founding the Hell’s Kitchen Democrats.

Joining Marti onstage will be: Didi Cumswell, Golden Delicious, Selma Nilla, and Sierra Miste–fantastic performers with their own bands of loyal followers.

You won’t be disappointed! So, as Marti would say, “put on your Mary Kay makeup and Avon jewelry” and be prepared to laugh, frolic, and join in with the queens of NYC.

Only two nights of performances, Friday December 7th and Saturday December 8th. Tickets are $85 for this special fundraising event. Call the Church Hill Theatre at (410) 556-6003 or visit their website at www.churchhilltheatre.org for tickets and more information.