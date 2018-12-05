AAM Lecture: The Altering Eye: Photography at the National Gallery by Sarah Greenough

by

Sarah Greenough, Senior Curator of Photographs, National Gallery of Art, will be presenting a lecture Friday, December 14, 2018 at 6pm

In 1990, Greenough became the founding curator of the Department of Photographs at the National Gallery of Art and has been responsible for establishing and growing the National Gallery’s collection of photographs, which now numbers more than 17,000 works made between 1839 and the present.

Caption: Andre Kertesz, Clock of the Académie Française, Paris (detail)