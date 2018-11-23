Compass Regional Hospice CNA Receives Hospice Caregivers Award

by

Paige Carroll, a certified nursing assistant with Compass Regional Hospice, is the most recent recipient of the Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Hospice Caregivers Award.

Carroll was nominated by a patient’s family member, to recognize her commitment to compassionate and personalized end‐of‐life care.

Each staff member is committed to the mission of Compass Regional Hospice, which is to provide “Care on your terms” to individuals, families and the community through comprehensive, professional and compassionate end‐of‐life care and grief support.

Carroll was singled out for the care she provided to the nominator’s loved one. She is involved with many aspects of a patient’s hospice care, including feeding, personal care, administering medication, assuring residents are comfortable and safe, and collaborating with team members to meet a resident’s plan of care. Carroll has been providing compassionate care to Compass Regional Hospice’s patients since March 2017.

The Hospice Caregivers Award nominator wrote, “Paige is the epitome of dedication, compassion, selfless devotion, and generosity of heart.”

Carroll typically works out of the six-bed Hospice Center in Centreville. An upcoming expansion to the Hospice Center will bring the facility to 10 beds by next year.

“You knew the amazing level of care Paige gave by the degree of detail she would relay, and just by watching her in action at the center,” the nominator wrote. “She never waited until he (or we) asked for something, she watched and anticipated so she could meet his needs before he would even ask most times.”

The nominator said, most importantly, Carroll gave her time to their loved one: “stopping in his room and chatting with him often throughout her shifts.”

“As was fitting, it was Paige by his bedside when he passed, and so we find great peace knowing that at his most vulnerable time, he was not alone, and he knew he was with someone who truly loved him,” the nominator wrote.

The quarterly Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Hospice Caregivers Award is open to physicians, nurses, social workers, bereavement counselors, hospice aides, chaplains, administrative staff and volunteers of Compass Regional Hospice who care for patients in Queen Anne’s, Kent and Caroline counties.

When presenting the award to Carroll, Kirk Helfenbein told the staff of Compass Regional Hospice that 11 staff members were nominated during the last quarter.

To nominate a hospice caregiver, contact Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home, 408 S. Liberty St., Centreville, at 410‐758‐1151 or info@fhnfuneralhome.com.

