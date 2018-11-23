WC-ALL’s Holiday Tour of Historic Odessa, DE

by

WC-ALL has planned a holiday tour of Historic Odessa, DE, for Thursday, December 13. Once a busy Delaware River port town for the shipment of grain and other agricultural products, Odessa has some of the finest examples of 18th and 19th century architecture in the state. WC-ALL has made arrangements with the Odessa Historic Foundation for a 90-minute guided tour of three historic houses which will be festively decorated for the holidays. The houses contain a remarkable collection of antiques and Americana in period room settings and quaint exhibits. Houses on the tour include the Collins-Sharp House (1700), one of Delaware’s oldest structures, the Corbit-Sharp House (1774), a National Historic Landmark, and the Wilson-Warren House (1769), constructed in the Delaware-Georgian style.

Following the tour, the group will enjoy a buffet luncheon at Cantwell’s Tavern, located on the original site of The Brick Hotel (1822). After lunch, participants are free to enjoy the area at their leisure until the 2:30 p.m. departure for Chestertown.

The restroom-equipped bus will leave Redners’ parking lot at 8:45 a.m. Please note that the tour has limited accessibility due to entry steps and multiple staircases within the historic buildings.

The cost of the trip is $65 for WC-ALL members as well as non-members, and includes the bus ride, guided tour of 3 historic houses, lunch, and driver tip. The deadline for registration is Thursday, December 6. Please send a check made payable to WC-ALL to WC-ALL, 300 Washington Ave., Chestertown, MD 21620 and include name, phone, and email for each person attending. For more information, please call the WC-ALL office at 410-778-7221.