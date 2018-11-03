Mid-Shore Film Notes: The Wild Ponies of Chincoteague Heads to PBS Stations

American Public Television is distributing The Wild Ponies of Chincoteague to PBS stations nationwide. The documentary, produced and directed by Mid-Shore filmmaker Kurt Kolaja, tells the story of the famed horses through the eyes of Sabrina Dobbins, a teenager with a dream to buy her own pony. It debuted at the Chesapeake Film Festival last year.
The stations will begin airing the film, at their discretion, starting in November. Check local listings or contact your station for times.
