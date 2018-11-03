Talbot Special Riders to Host Fall Horse Show

by

Talbot Special Riders will host its second show of the Jaime Lee Hutchison Memorial Horse Show series on Saturday, November 17, 2018 starting at 9 a.m. at Timber Grove Farm, 6292 Statum Road in Preston, Maryland.

The series is held in loving memory of Jaime Hutchison who tragically lost her battle with cancer in 2017. “She was truly one of our special riders,” said Kim Hopkins, Executive Director of Talbot Special Riders. “She taught everyone how to live and love in the moment.”

Talbot Special Riders has been serving Shore area children and adults with physical, cognitive and emotional needs since 1981. Over thirty of its program riders are expected to compete in a trail class and a barrel race. A rider recognition ceremony will be held at noon.

The public is invited to attend free of charge. Donations are welcomed and appreciated. Food will be available for purchase on site.

About Talbot Special Riders

Talbot Special Riders is a registered nonprofit organization and a member of PATH. Its mission is to build confidence, self-esteem and a sense of accomplishment for individuals with physical, cognitive, and emotional needs by utilizing equine assisted activities and therapies. Talbot Special Riders has been providing this service to residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne and Talbot counties for more than 37 years. Learn more at www.talbotspecialriders.org.