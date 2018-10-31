Veteran’s Day Open House at Wye River Upper School

by

Wye River Upper School (WRUS) will open their doors to the community in honor of Veteran’s Day, Monday November 12. In celebration of their fifth year in residence in the historically renovated Maryland National Guard Armory at 316 S. Commerce St, Centreville, MD, the school welcomes veterans, families and friends to tour the building and see both preserved and new features of this 22,000 square foot original structure. Guests are welcome to stop in anytime between 1 and 4 p.m. Learn more about the original mission of the Armory and a history of training men who landed on Omaha Beach on D-Day. See first hand the mission it now serves educating bright high school students with learning differences who are bound for college and career. Light refreshments provided. For more info call the school at 410-758-2922 or email kristenmajchrzak@wyeriverupperschool.org.