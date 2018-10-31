The Artists’ Gallery Features Sally Clark on First Friday

by

On First Friday, November 2nd, The Artists’ Gallery will present “Ella and More” by Sally Clark with a reception to meet the artist that evening from 5 to 8 p.m. Sally’s paintings in this show will focus on the original illustrations she created for her first children’s book, “Ella, the Somewhat True Story of a Moroccan Dromedary Camel.” The author, Mary James, will also be in attendance. The book is not only whimsical in design, but very educational for both children and adults.

Sally Clark is a native a Memphis, Tennessee, where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes College. In her junior year, she received a certificate of study from the Institute of American Studies in Aix-en-Provence, France. Following graduation from Rhodes, she attended Memphis State University where she became certified to teach art. After teaching art at Gunston School for over twenty years, Sally has continued to create art in a variety of venues, from painting whimsical images on furniture and executing full scale murals, to watercolor paintings of flower gardens, house portraits and pets. She is a member of the Working Artists Forum in Easton, the Kent Island Federation of Arts, the Queen Anne’s County Arts Council, and is a partner with The Artists’ Gallery.

The Artists’ Gallery is located at 239 High Street in Chestertown and is open daily Tuesday through Saturday from 10-5 and Sundays from 12:30- 4:30. Sally’s work will be featured in the gallery throughout the month of November. For more information on The Artists’ Gallery, please see www.theartistsgalleryctown.com of call 410-778-2425