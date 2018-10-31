You are here: Home / News / Homepage Notes / WC Invites Local Trick-or-Treaters to the Hynson-Ringgold House

October 31, 2018 by Leave a Comment
Washington College’s Hynson-Ringgold House will be all decked out to welcome local trick-or-treaters on Halloween!

The house will be open for trick-or-treaters from 5:30-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 31. Members of the Campus Events staff and the Student Government Association will be in costume and happy to provide treats and warm beverages.

