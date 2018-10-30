Mid-Shore Arts: The Great Migration with John Schratwieser

by

As part of the Kent County Arts Council agenda this fall, there will be a unique tribute to America’s great migration of six million African-Americans who moved from the rural Southern United States to the urban Northeast, Midwest, and West. To provide a sense of scale for this remarkable transition, until 1910, more than 90 percent of the African-American population lived in the American South. In 1900, only one-fifth of African-Americans living in the South were living in urban areas.

In 2016 The Phillips Collection in Washington DC commissioned Playwright and Producing Artistic Director Jacqueline Lawton,to create an evening of short plays based on the Great Migration series painted by famed African American painter, Jacob Lawrence. These plays will be presented together as Act one of a Two-Act evening that also includes Kent County’s own RED DEVIL MOON, Thursday – Sunday, November 1 – 4, 2018 at the Garfield Center for the Arts.

The Spy chatted with John Schratwieser, KCAC director, about this amibrioust project a few months ago to help us understand better the history and what the audience can expect during this short run.

This video is approximately four minutes in length. For more information about the Great Migration project please go here