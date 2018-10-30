[…] Then and Now by Jamie Kirkpatrick […]

by

I grew up in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. In fact, when the news broke about last week’s horrific shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue, television cameras showed that the police perimeter and all the SWAT trucks were stationed right in front of our former house. I could see the little lawn where I chased fireflies, the leafy sycamore trees that shaded the front porch, the stone steps where I sat watching the world go by at the intersection of Northumberland Street and Murray Avenue.

Most of our neighbors were Jewish but I never gave it much thought. I walked to my little elementary school down alleys and through backyards. I took my first swimming lessons in the Irene Kaufman Center’s pool. The corner of Forbes and Murray—heart of the neighborhood— was just a few blocks away. We’d get the newspaper at The Squirrel Hill News, buy petit-fours at the Waldorf Bakery, and go the movies at The Manor Theater. I knew nothing but peace and safety in that neighborhood, but that was then. This is now.

The murders at Tree of Life raise so many terrible questions. Why is there still so much hatred and anti-semitism in America? Why are there so many mass shootings in our society? Why are guns so available to people with a history of violence or mental instability? Where are the leaders who can lead us out of this darkness instead of giving tacit permission to—and in some cases actually encouraging—people bent on doing evil? If you don’t see the connection or believe this is inaccurate, just take a look at the van driven by Cesar Sayok, the demented acolyte that sent ten pipe bombs to people he perceived to be enemies of his hero, Mr. Trmp.

People in Pittsburgh are heartbroken. So were people in Boston, Orlando, Charleston, San Diego, and the list goes on and on. Bill Peduto, Pittsburgh’s popular mayor, says his city—our city—will fight hatred with love and that we will overcome this. I admire the sentiment but it’s quickly becoming a depressingly sad refrain, too often repeated by other people in another city next week and the week thereafter.

If you needed yet another reason to get out and vote on November 6 (or before), the eleven people murdered in Squirrel Hill and the multiple injuries to first responders are staring you in the face. This climate must change and while change will not happen overnight, it must begin now. There is constant talk and text saying that America is broken, that we are a country on the precipice. That is is no longer hyperbolic purple prose. When evil comes into your own backyard, you either stop it there or it consumes you, too.

I still have friends in Pittsburgh. I still know people who live in Squirrel Hill. They are good folk, just like the ones I grew up next to. When I was little, my father and I would walk our dog in the evening. We’d head up Northumberland Street, past the firehouse, stopping at Mr. Cargo’s drug store where he’d buy me a cherry Coke or a scoop of raspberry sherbet with peanuts on top. The synagogue was across the street.

But that was then. This is now.

